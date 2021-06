Donegal's Fergal Harkin is staying with Manchester City and will not be switching to Celtic.

Harkin who is the Football Partnerships and Pathways Manager at City has been strongly link with the Director of Football role at Parkhead.

The Independent are reporting conversations have taken place between Celtic and former Harps player Harkin but the Director of Football job was not offered to him and he is not seeking a move from the Premier League champions at this time.