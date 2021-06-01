Drug driver arrested in Buncrana

A motorist has been arrested in the Buncrana area after being caught drug driving.

Buncrana Roads Policing Unit arrested the driver on Sunday last after they tested positive for the presence of cannabis.

Meanwhile, a motorist has been caught speeding in the Donegal Town area.

Donegal Town Roads Policing Unit detected the driver travelling at 140kph in a 100kph zone yesterday.

Gardai say a fixed charge fine and penalty points will now be issued.

Gardai are again warning people to not risk losing your licence by making poor driving decisions and more importantly, do not risk your life or the lives of others.