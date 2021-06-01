Countdown on to virtual North West 10k

There is just under week to go now to the first ever Virtual Charity North West 10k. The charities this year are the No Barriers Foundation and the Donegal Diabetes Parents Support Group who are calling on the public to help them raise much needed funding for two very worthy causes. The 24th North West 10k takes place next Monday the 7th of June. It would be a nice way to round off the Bank Holiday weekend by running or walking the charity event. Entries are being taken now at https://www.njuko.net/nw10k2021.

Entry is 10 euros and those taking part are encouraged to wear their old North West t-shirts to make it a memorable and historic event for the committee who over the past 23 years have raised a fantastic figure of over €827,000 for in excess of 30 charities.

The No Barriers Foundation is a Donegal non-profit organisation who say that the North West 10k proceeds will make a real difference to them this year. Their centre at the Mountain Top in Letterkenny provides specialist neuro rehab services for people who cannot access it through the HSE. The Donegal Diabetes Parents Support Group is dedicated to helping families of children with diabetes. That is done through providing support, education and motivation. It is also done by raising public awareness of diabetes and its symptoms along with the challenges that it presents. They also strive to support funding research into finding a cure for the condition.

Every day, people with stroke, MS, brain injury or spinal cord injury visit the No Barriers rehab centre to exercise in a specialised way with the support of Physiotherapists and Exercise Therapists.

Donations from the North West 10K will fund these professional supports, as well as new equipment for the gym to vary and advance exercise programmes. The No Barriers Foundation has developed and expanded in recent years, despite the pandemic, and remains proud to help anyone with a disability improve their physical and mental health through exercise. New clients are always welcome. Contact us at hello@nobarriers.ie or call 083 885 5056 to start your journey today.

The Donegal Diabetes Parents Support Group is always available to offer advice to families coming to terms with a diagnosis. It is a case of availing of all the supports to make life as normal as possible again. It usually all starts when the condition is formally diagnosed in hospital where the staff are on hand to provide the Donegal Diabetes Parents Support Group’s phone number. Parents of children with the condition find it very helpful to meet and talk to other adults and share experiences. The children themselves are able to meet other youngsters at fun events which helps to remove feelings of isolation that can sometimes occur. There are also family weekends organised annually which is an ideal opportunity to get to know more about how to live with the condition and become more educated.

The Donegal Diabetes Support Group has a wealth of knowledge on diabetes and have campaigned for better services locally for those with the condition.

The 24th North West 10k takes place next Monday the 7th of June. Runners and walkers can enter at https://www.njuko.net/nw10k2021 or go to www.northwest10k.com for more information.