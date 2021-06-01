Cars damaged in Raphoe and Letterkenny

Gardai are appealing for information after damage was caused to a car in Raphoe.

It's believed that between 11:50pm and midnight last Wednesday, a car pulled up at a house in the Maherahane area and a person wearing dark clothing smashed a number of windows of the homeowners car.

Anyone with information is being asked to come forward.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, yesterday after around 7pm, a group of youths were observed kicking a parked van in the Glencar area of Letterkenny, damage was caused to the driver's door, front wheel arch and driver's side rear door of the van as a result.

Gardai are asking any who was in the Glencar area and who may have observed the group or has dashcam footage to contact Gardai.