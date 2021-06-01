Calls continue for mother and baby home burial grounds to be protected

A Donegal Deputy continues to call for mother and baby home burial grounds to be protected in county development plans.

It comes after An Bord Pleanála refused planning for 179 apartments on a portion of the former Bessborough mother and baby home grounds in Cork.

Deputy Thomas Pringle says the designation of mother and baby home burial sites in county development plans is vitally important and needs to be looked at on a national level.

He says as local authorities look to review county development plans, now is the opportune time for the issue to be raised by the Children's Minister: