20% increase in new car registrations in Donegal

There's been a 20% increase in the number of new car registrations in Donegal.

1,479 new cars have been registered in the county so far this year, up from 1,230 during the same period last year, according to latest figures from the Society of the Irish Motor Industry.

Brian Cooke, SIMI Director General says new vehicle registrations for May were encouraging, with strong growth in both the passenger and commercial vehicle sectors when compared to last year.

However, he says, new car sales year to date are still 23% behind pre-COVID 2019.