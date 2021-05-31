Six remote working hubs to be established in Donegal

Six remote working hubs are to be established in Donegal.

Minister Heather Humphreys today, announced the Connected Hubs Network, Ireland’s first national network of remote working hubs

Connectedhubs.ie is a key action of Our Rural Future and will see over 100 hubs connected by the end of 2021.

In Donegal, the hubs will be connected at Cowork Plus, Bundoran, Cowork Plus, Termon, Gteic, Kilcar, Spraoi agus Spórt, The Base and Gteic, Gweedore.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue said "Remote working is a crucial pillar of the Government's plan to regenerate rural Ireland. We have seen through the course of the pandemic that employers and employees have adopted remote working and want better infrastructure to allow remote working to happen smoothly."

"Hub working can help boost employment opportunities in rural Ireland and can help to encourage people to stay in and move to rural Ireland.