SDLP leader calls on Poots to support NI Protocol

The SDLP leader is calling for the new head of the DUP in Northern Ireland to support the sensible solution offered in the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Edwin Poots has insisted since taking over the DUP earlier this month that he wants to eradicate the protocol which is part of the Brexit agreement and prevents a hard border on the island of Ireland - however he has described it as "temporary".

Colum Eastwood says Mr Poots now has a choice to either work on sensible solutions or continue down the path of division and threats.