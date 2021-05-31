Restrictions eased at LUH’s Maternity Department

Visiting restrictions for birthing partners have been eased at Letterkenny University Hospital's Maternity Department.

Access is now allowed for birthing partners of women in labour at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Partners, subject to screening questions and PPE can also attend a caesarean section.

Partners are now also permitted a 30 minute daily visit after the baby is born with prior arrangement with the ward manager.

Partners can also attend the dating and anomaly scan.

And parents of an infant in the Neonatal Unit may visit, one parent at a time.

Evelyn Smith, Director of Midwifery at the hospital said they are continually reviewing access for partners in light of community transmission rates, local outbreaks within the unit and the infrastructure within the Maternity Department.