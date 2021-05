Police in Strabane are treating a fire at the old Adria site yesterday evening as arson.

At around 6pm, police received a report that a dumper truck had been set on fire in the Beechmount Avenue area.

Police attended the scene along with NIFRS and discovered that a truck had been set alight deliberately.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious in the area or who may have any information to come forward.