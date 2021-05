Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue says he will continue to be the Donegal voice at the cabinet table for affected homeowners.

Issues arising from the Mica Redress Scheme have come to the fore in recent times with Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien coming under pressure to sanction a 100% redress scheme.

In a post on social media Minister McConalogue says he is working with the Housing Minister to ensure issues around the Mica redress scheme are looked at as quickly as possible: