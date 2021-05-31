Mica set to dominate today’s full sitting of Donegal County Council

Mica is set to dominate today's meeting of Donegal County Council.

Five motions will come before the sitting of full council including calls for a 100% redress scheme and for the local authority to acknowledge the frustration, anger and heartbreak of the affected homeowners.

The campaign by homeowners affected by the defective block issue has gained momentum over the past number of weeks following protests in Letterkenny, Buncrana and Ballina with a further one planned for Dublin in the coming weeks.

Inishowen Councillor Jack Murray is one of those calling for a public inquiry into the issue.

He says action needs to be taken to prevent against a repeat of the crisis: