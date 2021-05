A Donegal Deputy has hit out at the lack of progress in commissioning a new purpose built ferry for Tory Island.

A commitment was given three years ago after a campaign by those on Tory Island that a new ferry would be delivered.

The Minister for Rural and Community Development now says a new breakwater at Magheroarty pier needs to be constructed before a new ferry can be designed.

Deputy Doherty says its rich for the government to pass the blame back onto Donegal County Council: