Jason Quigley looking to bigger days ahead

Photo Credit: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom.

The new NABO Middleweight Champion Jason Quigley is back on home soil after his successful stint in Las Vegas in the earlier hours of Sunday morning.

The Donegal man picked up a 19th pro career win defeating Shane Mosley Jr over ten rounds on a majority decision to take the belt.

Mosley wants a rematch but Quigley wants a crack at WBO champ Demetrius Boo Boo Andrade.

Jason joined Greg Hughes on today's Nine Til Noon Show to talk about his latest win and what he wants next...