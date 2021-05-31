Hillclimb and Harvest Rally get 2021 dates

Motorsport Ireland have released a calender of events from July to the end of the year with two events penciled in for Donegal.

The Hillclimb at Knockalla has been given the weekend of the 4th/5th September while the Harvest Stages Rally has been allocated it's usual second Saturday in October, that falls on Saturday 9th.

The Donegal Motor Club will now meet in coming weeks to finalise details on both events which will run under Covid friendly hosting.

For the second year, The Donegal International Rally will not take place next month due to the current pandemic restrictions under the direction of Motorsports Ireland.