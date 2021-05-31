Donegal v Dubin fixed for Breffni Park Cavan

Donegal and Dublin will play their Allianz Football League Division One semi final at Breffni Park on Saturday week.
The CCCC have fixed the game for Saturday evening the 12th June with a 7.15pm throw in at the Cavan venue.
The other semi final between Kerry and Tyrone will be played on the same day with Kerry having home advantage.
That game starts at the earlier time of 5pm at Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney.
Derry will also play their Division 3 semi final on Saturday the 12th.
Rory Gallagher’s men will face Limerick at Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada, Carrick-on-Shannon. Throw In 4pm.
Saturday 12th June
Allianz Football League Division 1 semi-finals
Kerry v Tyrone, Killarney, 5pm
Donegal v Dublin, Kingspan Breffni, 7.15pm
Allianz Football League Division 2 relegation play-off
Cork v Westmeath, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 2pm
Down v Laois, Newry, 6.15pm
Allianz Football League Division 3 semi-finals
Derry v Limerick, Carrick-on-Shannon, 4pm
Offaly v Fermanagh, Bord na Mona O'Connor Park, 6pm
Allianz Football League Division 3 relegation play-off
Cavan v Wicklow, Navan, 2pm
Allianz Football League Division 4 semi-final
Carlow v Louth, Netwatch Cullen Park, 4pm
Sunday 13th June
Allianz Football League Division 1 relegation play-off
Armagh v Roscommon, Athletic Grounds, 3pm
Monaghan v Galway, St Tiernach's Park, 3.45pm
Allianz Football League Division 2 semi-finals
Clare v Mayo, Ennis, 1.45pm
Kildare v Meath, Newbridge, 2pm
Allianz Football League Division 3 relegation play-off
Longford v Tipperary, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 3.45pm
Allianz Football League Division 4 semi-final
Waterford v Antrim, Dungarvin, 12:15pm
Allianz Football League Division 4 Shield final
Wexford v Sligo, MW Hire O'Moore Park, 3pm