Donegal v Dubin fixed for Breffni Park Cavan

Donegal and Dublin will play their Allianz Football League Division One semi final at Breffni Park on Saturday week.

The CCCC have fixed the game for Saturday evening the 12th June with a 7.15pm throw in at the Cavan venue.

The other semi final between Kerry and Tyrone will be played on the same day with Kerry having home advantage.

That game starts at the earlier time of 5pm at Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney.

Derry will also play their Division 3 semi final on Saturday the 12th.

Rory Gallagher’s men will face Limerick at Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada, Carrick-on-Shannon. Throw In 4pm.

Saturday 12th June

Allianz Football League Division 1 semi-finals

Kerry v Tyrone, Killarney, 5pm

Donegal v Dublin, Kingspan Breffni, 7.15pm

Allianz Football League Division 2 relegation play-off

Cork v Westmeath, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 2pm

Down v Laois, Newry, 6.15pm

Allianz Football League Division 3 semi-finals

Derry v Limerick, Carrick-on-Shannon, 4pm

Offaly v Fermanagh, Bord na Mona O'Connor Park, 6pm

Allianz Football League Division 3 relegation play-off

Cavan v Wicklow, Navan, 2pm

Allianz Football League Division 4 semi-final

Carlow v Louth, Netwatch Cullen Park, 4pm

Sunday 13th June

Allianz Football League Division 1 relegation play-off

Armagh v Roscommon, Athletic Grounds, 3pm

Monaghan v Galway, St Tiernach's Park, 3.45pm

Allianz Football League Division 2 semi-finals

Clare v Mayo, Ennis, 1.45pm

Kildare v Meath, Newbridge, 2pm

Allianz Football League Division 3 relegation play-off

Longford v Tipperary, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 3.45pm

Allianz Football League Division 4 semi-final

Waterford v Antrim, Dungarvin, 12:15pm

Allianz Football League Division 4 Shield final

Wexford v Sligo, MW Hire O'Moore Park, 3pm