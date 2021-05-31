Council’s legal advice says no particular supplier can be excluded from tender process

Donegal County Council says there is no scope to put protocols in place that would amount to the general exclusion of a particular supplier from entering all or certain categories of Council tenders.

The local authority was responding to a motion put forward by Councillor Liam Blaney who called for management of the council to put protocols in place to ensure the Council does not purchase any products from quarries that are known to have had defective materials.

In response to Councillor Liam Blaney while saying based on legal advice, protocols could not be put in place to exclude a supplier from tenders, the Council says, in terms of standards and quality of all materials to be provided under a tender that is subject to constant review and any changes considered necessary are reflected in the tender rules going forward.

Councillors across the county today backed calls for a 100% redress scheme for affected homeowners in Donegal.