There are calls for smart technology to be used to monitor life ring buoys in Donegal.

Councillor Jimmy Kavanagh is proposing Donegal County Council consider the initiative which would alert someone as soon as a ring buoy is missing from its holder.

It comes following reports in recent times of the life saving equipment going missing in a number of locations across the county.

Councillor Jimmy Kavanagh says the delay in someone discovering a ring buoy missing could be the difference in someone's life being saved: