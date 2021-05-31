Blaney apolgises over Mica Redress Scheme comments

A Donegal Senator has rowed back on comments he previously made regarding the Mica Redress Scheme.

On Friday, Senator Niall Blaney said he disagreed that a 100% redress scheme should be sanctioned and that such a scheme wouldn't address all the issues facing affected homeowners from the current 90 - 10 format.

His comments faced significant backlash over the weekend.

Speaking on today's Nine Til Noon Show, Senator Blaney says he did not wish to cause any offence and has apologised unreservedly but stands by that a fully funded scheme would not necessarily be a silver bullet: