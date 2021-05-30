Watch: Match highlights from Donegal’s draw with Armagh

Donegal's 1-16 apiece draw with Armagh on Saturday secured Declan Bonner's side their Division 1 status and reached the semi finals of the Allianz League.
Watch the highlights below...
What a run and finish from Michael Langan for @officialdonegal v @Armagh_GAA in Round 3 of the Allianz Football League! #GAANOW pic.twitter.com/UDwDvlSTGR
— The GAA (@officialgaa) May 29, 2021
Watch the Full-Time Highlights of Donegal v Armagh in Round 3 of the Allianz Football League here!
Full-Time Score:
Donegal: 1-16
Armagh: 1-16#GAANOW pic.twitter.com/46kjpWljdq
— The GAA (@officialgaa) May 29, 2021