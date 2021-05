In Episode 3 of Hitting the Fairways, Sean Quinn is joined by John Casey - Director at Rosapenna Hotel & Golf Resort, he gives an insight into the new St Patrick Links and the upcoming Legends Tour, also Michael McGeady of Evolve Golf Coaching has more tips on how to improve your game.



Hitting The Fairways is in association with Creative Landscaping Works, Letterkenny, Email: creativelandscapingworks.com, Tel: 074 9205039