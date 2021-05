Tyrone have advanced to the semi finals of Division One in the National League following their 14 point a piece draw with Monaghan.

The game was tight throughout and ended with a dramatic conclusion with Mattie Donnelly putting Tyrone ahead with very little time remaining in normal time but inside injury time Ryan McAnespie grabbed an equaliser for the visitors.

After the game, Tiarnan McCann gave his thoughts to the media but first Tyrone joint manager Feargal Logan..