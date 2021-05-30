Premier Division Review: Harps lose as Derry win

The mid season break has arrived for the League of Ireland Premier Division clubs with Sligo Rovers sitting top of the league as Finn Harps and Derry City are sixth and eighth respectively.

In the action played on Friday, there was a derby defeat for Finn Harps as they went down 2-1 to Sligo Rovers.

As for Derry City they extended their unbeaten run to five beating Drogheda United 2-1, with Will Patching netting both the goals.

Former Finn Harps captain Declan Boyle, joined Eóin Catterson on Sunday Sport to review the weekends action...