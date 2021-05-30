Large crowds gather on Dublin streets overnight

Four people have been arrested in Dublin city centre after large crowds gathered on the streets overnight.

Gardai say the arrests for public order offences were made on South William Street.

They say officers from the Public Order Unit and the Dog Unit dispersed the crowd from the area, along with crowds in Temple Bar and St Stephen's Green.

Gardai are appealing to people not to gather in large groups, maintain social distancing and wear face masks in crowded spaces.

Dublin City Councillor, Mannix Flynn, doesn't believe take-away pints should be on sale: