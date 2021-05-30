Killybegs Coast Guard respond to two callouts

Killybegs Coast Guard were tasked to the Silver Strand beach in Glen yesterday afternoon to reports of a person in difficulty in the water.

On arrival the Rescue 118 had landed on the beach and had the casualty onboard the helicopter who was then airlifted to Sligo, while emergency services were also in attendance.

The coasts guard was tasked to a second callout to the secret waterfall at Largy to a person who had been caught out by the incoming tide.

Killybegs Coast Guard confirmed they were able to safely make their way back to the car park.