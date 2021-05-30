Jason Quigley wins WBO NABO title in Las Vegas

May 28, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada; Jason Quigley and Shane Mosley Jr face off after weighing in for the Matchroom boxing card taking place this Saturday, May 29, 2021 at Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo Credit: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom.

Jason Quigley will return to Donegal with the WBO NABO Middleweight belt following Saturday's win over Shane Mosley Jr at the Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas.

The Donegal man took a majority decision victory as the fight went the ten round distance.

Quigley was a clear winner on two of the score cards 97-93, 96-94 while the third was marked a 95-95 draw.

The fight was Jason's first since January of last year and this latest victory extends his pro record to 19-1 while it's also a springboard back into the world championship contention path.

What a FIGHT! @jay_quigley wins via majority decision in an incredible fight by both warriors 🥊🔥 pic.twitter.com/NSjcQJKMpd — Golden Boy (@GoldenBoyBoxing) May 30, 2021