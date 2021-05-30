Donegal TD calls on Minister McConalogue to explain stance on CAP to Dail

A Donegal TD has called on the Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue to appear before the Dáil to explain his stance on CAP negotiations.

CAP negotiations that were expected to conclude this week, ended without agreement between the European parliament and the blocks agriculture ministers.

Donegal is one of the counties set to benefit the most from full-flattening of basic farm payments. That alone would see just under €10 million allocated to Donegal farmers.

But Donegal TD Pádraig MacLochlainn says he can't understand how Minister McConalogue allowed negotiations to break down: