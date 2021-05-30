Donegal IFA Chairman says Gov. must act to resolve Mica issue

The Donegal IFA say the government and local authorities must act immediately to resolve the Mica block issue in the county.

The County Chairman believes the government and local authorities must now step up with a scheme that covers 100% of the redress cost on all homes and farm buildings.

He added they should also be paying for the engineers report and not have the affected homeowners apply for planning.

Donegal IFA County Chairman Brendan McLaughlin says the Donegal IFA are 100 percent behind those affected: