Conor Orr was in the winners enclosure for the third time this week as he won on board 9/4 Politesse in the opening race of the day in Leopardstown.

Orr and the Mrs Lorna Fowler trained horse finished 11 lengths clear of Premium Package ridden by Grand National winning jockey Rachael Blackmore.

The win comes after Orr rode Coastal World and Ringhill Lady to victory earlier in the week.