Ciaran McGonigle wins Northern Ireland Ultra 50k race

Letterkenny AC's Ciaran McGonigle won the Northern Ireland and Ulster 50k race held at Down Royal Racecourse over the weekend.
McGonigle finished the race in a time of two hours 59 minutes and 26 seconds beating Gareth King who was second.
You can watch the moment the Letterkenny AC man crossed the line below:
Winner! Cairan McGonigle @LetterkennyAc takes 1st place at the inaugural @UltraIreland @whitedotspace 50k NI & Ulster Championships. 2.59:26 👏 pic.twitter.com/JCjoVyUJe5
— Northern Ireland Ultra Running Association (@UltraIreland) May 29, 2021