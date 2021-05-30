Ciaran McGonigle wins Northern Ireland Ultra 50k race

Photo: @UltraIreland on twitter

Letterkenny AC's Ciaran McGonigle won the Northern Ireland and Ulster 50k race held at Down Royal Racecourse over the weekend.

McGonigle finished the race in a time of two hours 59 minutes and 26 seconds beating Gareth King who was second.

You can watch the moment the Letterkenny AC man crossed the line below:

