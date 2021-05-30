Bloc committed to finding “best solution” for NI regarding Brexit protocol

The European Commission Vice President says the bloc's committed to finding the "best solution" for Northern Ireland regarding the Brexit protocol.

It follows claims from DUP leader Edwin Poots that the North's being used as a "plaything" to punish the UK for Brexit.

He says having checks on goods arriving into the North from Britain's doing "demonstrable harm" to the peace process, and that public anger on the issue could lead to violence over the summer.

However speaking on the BBC, Maros Sefcovic rejected Mr Poots accusations, and said the protocol can be an opportunity for Northern Ireland: