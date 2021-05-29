Tyrone reach the semi-finals following pulsating draw

Tyrone are into the semi-finals of Division One of the Allianz National Football League after a thrilling draw at Healy Park where it finished: Tyrone 0-14, Monaghan 0-14.

Darren McCurry opened the scoring for Tyrone who always led in the first half and at the break were in front by 0-7 to 0-4.

They were level at nine points each at the second drinks break.

In a dramatic conclusion, Mattie Donnelly put Tyrone ahead but inside injury time Ryan McAnespie grabbed an equaliser.

Monaghan will now go into a relegation play-off as a draw was not enough for them.