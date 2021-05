Temperatures could reach at least 21 degrees tomorrow - in what's likely to be the warmest weekend of the year so far.

Today won't be quite as sunny, but it's expected to be at least 16 degrees in all areas.

Met Eireann says the dry and warm weather will continue into next week.

Alan O'Reilly, from Carlow Weather, says temperatures will soar this weekend:

