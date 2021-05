Will Patching scored twice for Derry City to end Drogheda United’s unbeaten run and stretch their own to five games.

Ruaidhri Higgins’ Candystripes were 2-1 winners at Head In The Game Park, a fourth away win in the eight games since he took charge.

Higgins said afterwards it was a phenomenal result...

