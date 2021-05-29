NW rail links to be included in Strategic NI Transport Plan

The North's Infrastructure Minister says rail links to and from the North West will be examined as part of a comprehensive strategy that she is drawing up.

Nicola Mallon was responding to questions in the Assembly from Foyle MLA Gary Middleton, who asked if a feasibility study would be carried out into the reopening of a rail link from Derry to Portadown.

Responding, Minister Nallon gave no specific commitments, but urged everyone with queries and perspectives on links to and from the North West to take part in the consultations...........