National Lottery Good Causes Award for Raphoe

Raphoe Community Sport Development, which was established in 2013 with the ambition of building a new football pitch for all the community to enjoy, has today been announced as the winner of the Sport Award in the National Lottery Good Causes Awards.

Before the Donegal-based Raphoe Community Sport Development was founded, the children and adults playing football for Raphoe never had a home ground to play on. Players sometimes had to complete a full season playing all their games away from Raphoe.

After years without having a home ground to call their own, the Raphoe Community Sports Development Committee decided it was time for change. Funds raised by National Lottery players enabled the Donegal club to build a playing pitch that would finally give their local teams a home ground to play on. The club has flourished ever since and is now home to over 160 active members and 16 teams of both male and female players.