National Lottery Good Causes Award for Raphoe

By
News Highland
-
Broadcaster Grainne Seoige, presenter of the National Lottery Good Causes Awards with National Lottery Chief Executive, Andrew Algeo pictured at the ceremony which was broadcast from the Round Room at the Mansion House in Dublin City.

Raphoe Community Sport Development, which was established in 2013 with the ambition of building a new football pitch for all the community to enjoy, has today been announced as the winner of the Sport Award in the National Lottery Good Causes Awards.

Before the Donegal-based Raphoe Community Sport Development was founded, the children and adults playing football for Raphoe never had a home ground to play on. Players sometimes had to complete a full season playing all their games away from Raphoe.

After years without having a home ground to call their own, the Raphoe Community Sports Development Committee decided it was time for change. Funds raised by National Lottery players enabled the Donegal club to build a playing pitch that would finally give their local teams a home ground to play on. The club has flourished ever since and is now home to over 160 active members and 16 teams of both male and female players.

