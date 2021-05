Derry have topped Division 3A North of the Allianz National Football League and will now face Limerick in a promotion play-off.

The other play-off will see Fermanagh - who drew 1-15 to 0-18 against Longford - taking on Offaly.

The Oak Leaf side defeated Cavan by 1-16 to 2-11 to make it three wins in a row in the league. Shane McGuigan contributed 0-8 while Niall Loughlin got 1-3.

After the game Martin McHugh gave his verdict when he spoke with Chris Ashmore on Saturday Sport.