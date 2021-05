Match analyst Martin McHugh was able to draw many positives from Donegal's performance as they came from behind to draw with Armagh at the Athletic Grounds and stay unbeaten in the National League.

Declan Bonner's side are through to the semi-finals and that is where they want to be with the championship just around the corner.

Many of the younger players stepped up to the mark.

He gave his thoughts after the final whistle of the game that ended Armagh 1-16, Donegal 1-16.