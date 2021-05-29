Ladies GAA: Donegal overcome Mayo in exciting Division One game

Donegal made it two wins from two as they beat Mayo by 1-11 to 0-11 in the Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 1 at MacCumhaill Park in Ballybofey.

Donegal, who beat Westmeath last time out, started without key foward Geraldine McLaughlin who was injured, with Roisin Mc Cafferty coming in.

Niamh Hegarty and Karen Guthrie both scored three points in the first half but Mayo led by 0-7 to 0-6 at the half-time.

Guthrie got a super point to put Donegal 0-9 to 0-8 ahead but the sides were level at the second water break at nine apiece.

Niamh McLaughlin got the vital goal with a penalty in the fourth quarter to put Donegal on their way to victory after Guthrie was fouled.

Tom Comack had this full time report.

Match analyst and former Donegal star Maureen O'Donnell gave her thoughts on the game.