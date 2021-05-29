Donegal projects to be supported by Biodiversity Initiative funding

Two Donegal projects, one in Inishowen, the other in Falcarragh, are to be supported under a Farm and Community Biodiversity Initiative funding.

Junior Minister Pippa Hackett confirmed the funding last evening.

Lárionad Acmhainní Nádúrtha's centre in Falcarragh receives €162,000 for its Curaíocht an Phobail project. LAN is a social enterprise, dedicated to supporting employment in the community by providing local, naturally grown produce throughout north west Donegal.

The Inishowen Rivers' Trust receives €132,870 for its Culdaff Riparian Buffer Zone Scheme.

The trust says the project is a key element of its mission to protect, restore and improve the rivers and natural water bodies in the peninsula.

Minister Hackett says these are part of an impressive array of applications to the Farm and Community Biodiversity Initiative Fund. Initially, she says, 1.5 million euro was allocated, this was subsequently raised to €3 million.

She says the projects show real innovation, with a focus on measurable results, as well as enhancing the viability of farmers involved.