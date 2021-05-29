Donegal come from behind to draw with Armagh and reach the league semi-finals

Donegal had to come from behind to draw with Armagh as it finished 1-16 apiece in an exciting Division 1 North game at the Athletic Ground.

This result means that Donegal top the group and are into the semi-finals.

Substitute Conor O'Donnell was one of the heroes for Donegal while Patrick McBrearty was named as the man of the match.

Armagh led by 0-6 to 0-1 with less than 20 minutes gone and although Donegal then picked things up for a while the home side finshed the half strongly and at half-time led by 0-10 to 0-6.

Michael Langan scored a great goal for Donegal early in the second half to reduce the deficit to 0-11 to 1-6.

Armagh looked to be heading for victory but Donegal dug deep and produced a flurry of late scores to tie the game.