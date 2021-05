Derry have won all three Divison 3 North games and so are through to a promotion play-off which will be against Limerick.

But the vastly experienced Chrissy McKaigue knows they still have room for improvement and they made heavy work of seeing off Cavan by 1-16 to 2-11.

He pointed out that the reality is that if they do not beat Limerick then the good work to date is more or less redundant.