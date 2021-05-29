Derry hold off a late Cavan challenge to top Division 3 North

Derry made it three wins from three as they beat Cavan by 1-16 to 2-11 in their Allianz National Football League Division 3 North game to advance to the promotion play-offs. They will now face Limerick.

Derry began well but led by just 1-7 to 1-6 at the break.

They had a strong third quarter and led by six points at one stage before Cavan produced a late rally.

However, Derry held on for victory. Elsewhere, Fermanagh drew 1-15 to 0-18 against Longford.

Fermanagh will now face Offaly in the other play-off.