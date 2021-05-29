Curran and Gurthrie pleased with league victory over Mayo

Donegal ladies boss Maxi Curran was well pleased with how his side had played in their Lidl Ladies National Football League 1-11 to 0-11 win over Mayo at MacCumhaill Park in Ballybofey.

Niamh Hegarty and Karen Guthrie were to the fore for the Donegal side who have now made it back to back wins.

He spoke with Tom Comack afterwards.

The vastly experienced Karen Guthrie was also positive about the outcome and after two wins they will now be hoping to follow this up and keep the momenttum going with another good display against Galway next time out.