Arlene Foster says the direction of unionism under new DUP leader Edwin Poots is "quite nasty".

Speaking to the Financial Times, the former leader of party says they're "regressing and becoming more narrow".

During the week, Edwin Poots claimed the Irish Government will cut Northern Ireland off from food.

John Downing, political columnist for the Irish Independent, says the DUP is divided and unionism is in a dire state: