Watch / Listen: Mark Anthony McGinley & Tunde Owolabi Reaction

Finn Harps go into the mid season break off the back of a sixth defeat of the campaign on Friday night as they lost 2-1 to league leaders Sligo Rovers at Finn Park.

In a frantic opening period, it was 1-1 in the seventh minute. Romeo Parkes who was sent off later in the game hit first on six minutes as sixty seconds later Harps were level through Tunde Owolabi.

The winner was scored on the hour mark by Lewis Banks.

It was a mixed night for Owolabi who did net his first goal for the club, Tunde was speaking with Highland's Diarmaid Doherty...

It's a second defeat this season at the hands of Rovers. Harps Keeper Mark Anthony McGinley knows they should have had more out of the game...

