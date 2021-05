Temperatures are set to reach 21 degrees this weekend - the hottest of the year so far.

Sunday will be best day, with mostly dry and sunny conditions throughout the country.

Tomorrow won't be quite as warm, with some showers in the west and northeast - but temperatures will still reach 16 to 20 degrees.

But Cathal Nolan, from Ireland's Weather Channel, says it'll be the best weather of 2021 to date: