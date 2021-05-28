Senator Blaney doesn’t believe a 100% Redress scheme should be sanctioned

Donegal Senator Niall Blaney disagrees that a 100% Mica Redress Scheme should be sanctioned.

He believes a fully funded scheme will not address all the issues emerging from the 90/ 10 scheme.

He told today's Nine til Noon Show that some people are playing on the anguish of affected homeowners in Donegal and says there should be no talking up of the anger on the ground:

Speaking to Highland Radio News a short time after those comments were made, Senator Blaney says people need to stand back and await a response from the Housing Minister: