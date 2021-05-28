Rodgers & McLaughlin named to start for Donegal Ladies

Donegal boss Maxi Curran has made two changes to his starting side for Saturday's league game with Mayo in Ballybofey.

Róisín Rogers and Nicole McLaughlin come in to replace Megan Ryan and Amy Boyle Carr.

Donegal and Mayo met in the opening round of the 2020 Lidl National League, with the green and red winning by four points on that occasion.

There are three changes to the Mayo team that started against Galway in Round 1, with goalkeeper Aisling Tarpey, Marie Corbett and Deirdre Doherty named in place of Laura Brennan, Mary McHale and Maria Reilly.

Donegal (v Mayo): A McColgan; N Carr, E McGinley, E Gallagher; A.M. Logue, Nicole McLaughlin, R Rodgers; K Herron, S Twohig; B McLaughlin, Niamh McLaughlin (capt.), N Boyle; N Hegarty, K Guthrie, G McLaughlin.

Mayo (v Donegal): A Tarpey; É Ronayne, Clodagh McManamon (capt.), E Brennan; T O’Connor, O Conlon, M Corbett; N Kelly, S Cafferky; F McHale, S Howley, K Sullivan; D Doherty, R Kearns, L Cafferky.