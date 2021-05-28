New wastewater treatment plant for Lifford

Irish Water has begun constructing a new Wastewater Treatment Plant in Lifford as part of a cross border project to improve water quality in Lough Foyle and Carlingford Lough.

The Shared Waters Enhancement & Loughs Legacy project will see works done on both sides of the border, with work started this week in Donegal.

Paul Fallon is Programme Manager with Irish Water. He says as well as the new plant, the Lifford works also include the upgrading of pumps and sewer network at Sally Gardens pumping station.

He says the cross border nature of the project is significant: